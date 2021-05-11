BBC News

Sue Addis Brighton murder: Man, 18, to face trial

An 18-year-old man is to face trial for the murder of a well-known Brighton restaurant owner and charity fundraiser.

Sue Addis, 69, was found with stab injuries at her home in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, in January.

Pietro Addis, who can now be named as reporting restrictions were lifted when he turned 18 in March, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Monday.

A trial date was set for 9 August.

Mrs Addis owned Donatello's Italian restaurant in The Lanes, Brighton.

