Babes in the Wood: Killer's ex-girlfriend guilty of perjury
- Published
The ex-girlfriend of convicted Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop has been found guilty of perjury over his first trial in 1987.
Jennifer Johnson admitted she lied over a sweatshirt found near the scene.
The 55-year-old from Brighton said she was forced to lie, but she was found guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice at Lewes Crown Court.
Bishop was cleared in 1987 and not convicted of killing Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows, both nine, until 2018.
Johnson is due to be sentenced later. The jury reached a majority decision after 12 hours of deliberation.
The jury was told Johnson had lied "prolifically" and "significantly undermined" the trial in 1987.
Johnson claimed she had acted under duress and "had no choice" but to lie during the trial more than 30 years ago.
Jurors heard Ms Johnson first told police a sweatshirt found near the scene belonged to Bishop, but later denied it in a witness statement and at the 1987 trial.
Mr Justice Fraser said Johnson was "infatuated" with Bishop but the relationship had been "problematic".
Karen and Nicola's parents -Michelle and Lee Hadaway and Susan and Barrie Fellows - did not give up their fight for justice and in 1988 called on Sussex Police to reinvestigate the case.
Mr Fellows told the BBC at the time: "There's a man out there (who) murdered two little girls."
Some of the girls' family members wept as verdicts on Johnson were delivered.
After his acquittal, Bishop went on to attack a seven-year-old girl on the South Downs in 1990. She was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and left for dead.
Bishop was sentenced to life in prison.
He was finally convicted of the murder of Karen and Nicole in 2018 following a DNA breakthrough that linked the sweatshirt to the girls and his home.