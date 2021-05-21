Billy Henham: Three charged over Brighton squat murder
Three men have been charged over the murder of a 24-year-old whose body was found at a squat in a disused building, Sussex Police said.
Billy Henham's body was found in North Street, Brighton, on 2 January 2020, following a New Year's Eve party.
On Thursday police launched a manhunt for 27-year-old Dushane Meikle who is wanted in connection with the death.
Mr Meikle, from Hove, has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public, police said.
Four men were arrested on Thursday, with one later released without any further action, police said.
Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, London, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 19, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address have all been charged with murder.
All three men are due to appear at Brighton Magistrate's Court later.
Sussex Police said the search for Mr Meikle was continuing, following the arrests of the four other men.
Mr Henham was last seen at 18:00 GMT on December 31 2019, at the party held at the site. A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.
In August last year, Crimestoppers offered a reward of £10,000 for information leading to a conviction.