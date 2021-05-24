St Leonards: Suspected Class A drug packages found in the sea
A "large number" of packages containing what is suspected to be Class A drugs have been recovered from the sea.
The packages were reported to be floating in the water off St Leonards beach, in East Sussex, shortly before 06:00 BST.
Sussex Police, the coastguard and fire crews recovered the bundles, and they have been taken to an undisclosed secure location.
The contents will be tested to determine what they are.
