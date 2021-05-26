Crawley College: Psychiatric report for teen charged after gunshots at college
- Published
A teenager accused of carrying an imitation firearm and a knife on to a college campus will be assessed to see if he is fit to enter a plea.
Sandijs Dreimanis is also accused of two counts of assault at Crawley College in West Sussex on 26 April.
Lawyers for the 18-year-old asked Lewes Crown Court for a psychiatric assessment before the case continues.
The college was evacuated and dozens of armed officers were sent to the site after reports of gunshots being heard.
Mr Dreimanis was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 8 July.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.