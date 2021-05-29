Firearms arrest after two Chichester schools locked down
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after reports of a man with a shotgun in Chichester.
Two schools were locked down on Friday afternoon and the public was asked to stay away after an armed man was reportedly seen in Litten Gardens.
Pupils at Chichester High School and Portfield Primary Academy had been kept indoors while police searched the area.
A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a licence remains in custody.
Tom Brixley, deputy head at Chichester High School, said children had remained "safe in their classroom", but were allowed to leave after police said it was safe to do so.
"This was not an incident linked to Chichester High School but the wider Chichester area," he added.
A spokesman for the Kemnal Academies Trust, which runs Portfield Primary Academy, said police advised all schools in the area to lockdown.
"We are pleased that the school correctly followed procedures," he added.
"The matter was quickly resolved by the police, and Portfield Primary Academy was at no time affected or involved."