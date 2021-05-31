Medical student charged over substance attack
- Published
A medical student has been charged over an attack that left a woman in her 20s with potentially life-changing injuries after a substance was thrown over her.
Milad Rouf, 25, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, is accused of causing GBH with intent and administering poison with intent to endanger life.
Police said a noxious substance was thrown over the woman in Steine Gardens, Brighton, on 20 May.
Mr Rouf is due to appear before magistrates in Brighton later.
The woman remains in hospital, officers said.
