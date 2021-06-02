Marc Williams: Body found in search for missing teenager
- Published
A body has been found by detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Uckfield.
Search teams found the body - believed to be that of missing 18-year-old Marc Williams - in woodland in the Heron's Ghyll area on Tuesday night.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers, from Sussex Police, said officers were working around the clock to establish the circumstances.
Mr Williams had been reported missing from his home on Sunday.
He had gone to the Maresfield area on Saturday night and called his family at about 23:30 BST to say he was on his way home, but never returned.
Detectives said the body had not been formally identified but they believed it to be Mr Williams and his next-of-kin had been informed.
Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out in due course.
Ms Vickers said: "This is an absolutely devastating discovery and our thoughts are with Marc's family at this difficult time."