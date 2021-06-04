Covid-19: Learning disability charity under pressure
A charity that works with people with learning disabilities says it is facing a post-lockdown crisis because of rising demand.
Spiral Sussex, in Brighton, say local authority cuts and the demise of other charities have led to extra pressure being placed on its services.
Manager Chris Page also claimed those who use his charity were "forgotten" during lockdown when it had to shut.
The government said its priority had been to save lives through shielding.
Mr Page, whose charity provides holidays, day services and a radio station for about 120 people, said: "We have such a high demand now that unless we can expand, people are going to be stuck at home."
Jamie McKendrick, a presenter on Spiral Wave Radio, is among those who benefit from Spiral Sussex's activities.
He said: "It's great for people with learning difficulties to come here and learn how to do a radio show. I've been here since 2015, I really enjoy it here.
"We talk about football, I even do a top 10. I play all sorts of music."
Last year a report from Public Health England found people with learning disabilities were up to six times more likely to die from Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
Mr Page said: "The government forgot about learning disabilities. It wasn't until the latter part of last year they realised they'd totally bypassed them.
"Lots of people have independent living in flats, but weren't allowed to mix in the communal areas, so were in total isolation."
A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Our top priority has been to save lives, and strict shielding and social distancing have formed an essential part of our ongoing efforts.
"We recognise the impact reduced access to day services and respite care has had and decisions were taken at local authority level in line with risk assessments and the latest public health advice."