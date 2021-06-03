Marc Williams: Lewis Ashdown charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who went missing at the weekend.
Marc Williams, 18, was reported missing in Uckfield, East Sussex, on Sunday. On Tuesday search teams found what is believed to be his body in woodland in the Heron's Ghyll area.
Lewis Ashdown, 19, of Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, has been charged with murder.
He remains in custody and will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Williams went to the Maresfield area on Saturday evening.
He called his family about 23:30 BST to say he was on his way home but did not return.
While the body found is yet to be formally identified, police said it is believed to be Mr Williams.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: "Our thoughts remain with Marc's family at this difficult time. His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.
"This is a fast-moving inquiry and we thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue to carry out our work in the area."
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police.