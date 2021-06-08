BBC News

Horsham: Three men arrested over woman's death

Published
image captionThe woman's body was found at a property in Brighton Road in Horsham

Three men have been arrested after a woman's body was found at a property in Horsham, Sussex Police have said.

The body of the 53-year-old woman was found at about 00:40 BST on Monday at the property in Brighton Road.

The cause of death is being treated as unexplained, a police spokesman said.

Three men, aged 44, 60 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the death and remain in custody. The three men were all known to the woman, police said.

