Handbags worth £30k taken from Rye shop in 'stomach turning' theft
Designer handbags worth about £30,000 have been stolen from a shop, in the third break-in in 18 months.
The shop, Bond Street To Your Street, in Rye, East Sussex, specialises in second-hand designer bags and shoes.
CCTV captured two people breaking in and grabbing a selection of bags at about 01:50 BST on Monday.
Owner Emma Pinfold said: "It turns your stomach to see someone come in so callously, and in 42 seconds, steamroller your business.
"It's heart-wrenching to watch it."
Ms Pinfold said she believed the thieves, who were wearing hoodies and masks, knew exactly which bags were the most valuable.
"They've stolen some very high-priced, high-end items, and extremely rare items. There are at least four in there which are very, very recognisable.
"One was only one of 15 made in the world," she said.
"The Hermes Birkins are incredibly rare, particularly in the 30cm size, which is the one that was stolen, and it's in a specific grey colour called etoupe grey, which is very unusual," Ms Pinfold added.
Ms Pinfold said she hopes the publicity about the robbery will make the stolen bags impossible to sell on.