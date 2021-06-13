BBC News

Kayaker Shane Davies missing near Selsey and Pagham beach

Published
image copyrightSussex Police
image captionShane Davies, who was wearing a life vest when he went missing, has not been seen since Saturday afternoon

A search is under way for a man who went missing while kayaking off the Sussex coast.

Shane Davies was last seen about 15:30 BST on Saturday after he got into difficulty in the sea off the Pagham and Selsey beach area.

The 33-year-old was kayaking with a friend, and police have said there are concerns for his welfare.

He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest and a red life jacket when he disappeared.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.