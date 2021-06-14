Buxted FC: Vandals smash defibrillator kit after Eriksen collapse
- Published
Vandals smashed a football club defibrillator kit just hours after footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.
Buxted FC in East Sussex said the incident, caught on CCTV in the early hours of Sunday, was "heartbreaking".
Footage of the two suspects has been posted on the club's Twitter account and viewed more than 950,000 times.
Club chairman Richard Turner said it was "absolutely disgusting". Sussex Police appealed for witnesses.
Writing on Twitter, the club said: "Last night at 12:50am, our defibrillator was vandalised.
"It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it to Sussex Police."
The vandalism happened hours after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland.
He was given prolonged treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital where he is now recovering.
'Just heartbreaking'
Mr Turner said before the incident, Buxted FC had been celebrating winning the Mid Sussex division one league trophy.
He said: "Those things save people's lives and someone has come and trashed it.
"The whole world saw what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday so why would anyone think that's ok?
"It's just heartbreaking."
Actor Martin Kemp retweeted Buxted Football Club's CCTV footage and described what happened as "the pits".
"I rarely get upset, angry or surprised by people's behaviour but this is the pits," he said.
"I hope they will be disgusted with themselves when they get caught."
"Those things save people's lives."
Sussex Police's chief constable Jo Shiner urged anyone with information to come forward. The force said it was looking for two suspects.