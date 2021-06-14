South of England show: Toddler seriously injured on ride
- Published
A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured on a ride at the South of England show, Sussex Police have said.
The toddler was taken to hospital following the incident at the event in Ardingly, West Sussex, on Sunday and is in a stable condition.
A spokeswoman for the South of England Agricultural Society, which organises the event, said the boy is expected to make a full recovery.
She said: "Our thoughts and feelings are with the family.
"This was treated very seriously and an investigation was immediately launched, led by Sussex Police and the Health and Safety Executive, to gather full information."
The South of England Show took place over the weekend and celebrates agriculture and country pursuits.
The Health and Safety Executive confirmed that it is investigating.