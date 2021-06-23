Billy Henham: Fourth man charged over Brighton death
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with the murder of Billy Henham in Brighton.
Dushane Meikle, 27 and from North Street in Brighton, is due to appear before magistrates in the city on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 25 and 27, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.
Mr Henham, 24, was found dead in North Street on 2 January 2020, following a New Year's Eve party at a property on the road.
He was last seen at 18:00 GMT on 31 December 2019, at the party.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.
Mr Meikle was arrested by Sussex Police's special enforcement unit on Monday.
Three other men have also been charged with Mr Henham's murder.
Alize Spence, who is 18 and from Makepeace Road, Ealing, 20-year-old Lamech Gordon-Carew from Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and 28-year-old Gregory Hawley, of no fixed address, have all been remanded in custody since May.
They are next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 19 July.