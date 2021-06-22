Steven Bouquet: Man accused of Brighton cat killings
- Published
A security guard is on trial accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more in a string of attacks.
Steven Bouquet, 54, is alleged to have carried out night-time attacks in Brighton between October 2018 and June 2019 that left police stumped.
A breakthrough came when CCTV images appeared to show Bouquet stab a black kitten, Chichester Crown Court heard.
Mr Bouquet previously pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of a knife.
The shopping mall security guard did not attend court and the trial began in his absence.
Prosecutor Rowan Jenkins told jurors that for months a number of cat owners found their pets stabbed, and only seven were saved.
Trail of blood
He said by targeting pets the perpetrator not only caused "suffering for the animals themselves" but also "understandable trauma to owners" both emotionally and financially.
The wounds were "penetrative and clean", and caused by a sharp article such as a knife, he added.
On May 31, 2019, Stewart Montgomery and his partner Agatha were at home when their nine-month-old black kitten Hendrix came in bleeding heavily, jurors were told.
The injury - a single knife wound driven right through from side to side - was too severe and the vet could not save him.
'Sudden jerk'
When he got home, Mr Montgomery noticed a trail of blood and a CCTV camera nearby.
The camera had been set up by a neighbour whose own cat was stabbed and killed the year before, the court heard.
Footage obtained appears to show Bouquet stroking the cat and taking something from his rucksack before making a "sudden jerk" with his arm, the prosecutor said.
"This is the moment we say that the defendant stabs Hendrix with some force," Mr Jenkins added.
The trial continues.