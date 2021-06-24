Steven Bouquet: Owners found cats injured on doorsteps, court told
"Shocked" cat owners found their pets bleeding on their doorsteps during a series of attacks in Brighton, a court has heard.
Steven Bouquet, 54, is alleged to have killed nine cats and injured seven more in night-time attacks between October 2018 and June 2019.
One cat owner told how her pet was stabbed 15 minutes after being let out.
Mr Bouquet, of Brighton, has previously denied 16 counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of a knife.
On Wednesday, jurors at Chichester Crown Court were told how owners of several cats realised their pets had been injured.
'He was fading'
In a statement read out in court, Tina Randall described discovering her 11-year-old cat Gideon, injured in November 2018.
"He was fading and as I picked him up, blood splurted out.
"I immediately thought it was a stab wound."
Gideon eventually recovered, and vet bills for his surgery came to more than £1,600.
The attacks left detectives puzzled for months until a cat owner's CCTV appeared to capture an attack on camera, prosecutors said.
Another owner, Carolyn Green, found her short-haired tabby cat Tommy lying injured on her doorstep.
"I picked Tommy up and noticed blood on my T-shirt," Ms Green said in a statement read out by the prosecution.
"The vet called and reported that Tommy had been stabbed - I was shocked," she added.
Tommy did not survive.
Penny Vessey told the court her fluffy black and white cat Rigby was "always incredibly friendly" and liked to lie outside the house so people could stroke her.
Rigby was stabbed on Halloween night in 2018, and Ms Vessey said her pet has only recently started engaging with people again.
The trial continues.