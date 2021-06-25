Sarah Clayton: Man guilty of fiancée's Seaford campsite tent murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering his fiancée in a tent during a camping weekend in East Sussex.
Sarah Clayton's body was discovered at Buckle caravan and camping site in Marine Parade, Seaford, in May 2018.
Christopher Cole, 31, of Clun Road, Wick, Littlehampton, was found guilty of her murder at Lewes Crown Court and will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Campers heard choking noises coming from their tent and a man saying: "If you don't shut up, I will shut you up".
Cole, a cleaner, said he was frantic when he returned to the tent to find 21-year-old Ms Clayton cold and unresponsive and he phoned 999 to summon help, Sussex Police said.
"The emergency operator tried to talk him through how to perform CPR, however Cole, who had training in resuscitation, admitted that he stopped within seconds of starting the procedure, saying he physically couldn't do it," a police spokesman said.
"Those who first came upon the defendant that morning noted that he was counting, so that the emergency operator would hear him, but not actually performing CPR that the operator was asking him to undertake," he said.
A post-mortem examination could not identify a cause of death, but pathologists said they could not rule out she had been smothered by Cole using a pillow, police said.
Following her death, friend Becky Sheppard paid tribute to her, saying she was "the best mum" who was "always happy".
Following Cole's conviction, Det Con Scott Elmer said: "Sarah was a 21-year-old woman who had her whole life ahead of her. She went on a camping trip with her fiancé, Christopher Cole, in May 2018 and overnight he killed Sarah by smothering her.
"He has never admitted this terrible act and Sarah's family have endured a long investigation which took over three years to reach trial."