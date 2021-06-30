BBC News

Penny farthing and unicycle riders take on South Downs

image copyrightRoz Bassford
image caption(L-R) Neil Laughton and Tom Clowes travelled 100 miles across off-road

Two determined men have travelled 100 miles (161km) over rough terrain on a penny farthing and a unicycle.

Neil Laughton and Tom Clowes took on the South Downs Way, from Eastbourne to Winchester, as part of a fund-raising challenge.

The pair raised more than £7,000 for two charities thanks to their three-day adventure.

Mr Clowes said it was tough, but he added riding his unicycle was "good for the soul".

image copyrightRoz Bassford
image captionMr Laughton and Mr Clowes set off from Eastbourne

Mr Clowes, from Rogate, West Sussex, said: "It's just something a bit different. People walk, or run or cycle this route, but nobody will have seen two men 'unicycle and penny farthing' it before.

"It's really the last thing you'd expect to see."

image copyrightRoz Bassford
image captionThe pair arrived at Winchester - the end of their 100 mile journey

The conditions were not ideal for the pair though.

Mr Clowes said the first day was particularly challenging as the ground was wet and the route was off-road.

"The penny farthing was cutting into the mud, it was slippery and we were getting blown about everywhere in the strong winds," he said.

"Our knees were hurting. Actually everything was hurting."

image copyrightRoz Bassford
image captionThe wet and windy conditions were not ideal for the pair

The 48-year-old took up unicycling some years ago with his children, who he says are "much better" than him.

"It always generates a lot of smiles and laughs from people. It's fun and it's good for the soul," he added.

Mr Laughton, a 58-year-old penny farthing enthusiast from Henfield, West Sussex, raised £2,000 for The Starr Trust, which supports community projects for young people in sport, art and education.

Mr Clowes made the journey in memory of his father, Peter, who died of cancer in 2005.

He raised more than £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

