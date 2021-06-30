Sarah Clayton: Man jailed for fiancée's Seaford tent murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his fiancée on a weekend camping trip.
Christopher Cole killed Sarah Clayton, 21, at Buckle caravan and camping site in Marine Parade, Seaford, East Sussex, in May 2018.
His trial heard how he pretended to an emergency call handler that he was performing CPR, after claiming to have found her cold and unresponsive in their tent.
He will serve a minimum of 16 years.
Cole, a 31-year-old cleaner from Clun Road, Wick, Littlehampton, West Sussex, was convicted at Lewes Crown Court of murdering Ms Clayton, from Yapton, on 26 June.
Campers heard choking noises coming from their tent and a man saying: "If you don't shut up, I will shut you up".
Sussex Police said Cole was given instructions in carrying out CPR, but witnesses at the scene saw that he was counting aloud but not performing resuscitation.
A post-mortem examination could not identify a cause of death, but pathologists said they could not rule out she had been smothered by Cole using a pillow, police said.
Following Cole's conviction, Det Con Scott Elmer, of Sussex Police, said: "Sarah was a 21-year-old woman who had her whole life ahead of her. She went on a camping trip with her fiancé, Christopher Cole, in May 2018 and overnight he killed Sarah by smothering her."