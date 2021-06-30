Steven Bouquet: Man guilty of Brighton cat killings
- Published
A security guard has been found guilty of carrying out a series of night-time cat killings.
Steven Bouquet stabbed 16 cats in Brighton, East Sussex, between October 2018 and June 2019. Nine died and seven were injured.
The 54-year-old, of Brighton, had previously denied 16 counts of criminal damage and possession of a knife.
Jurors at Chichester Crown Court had heard how "shocked" cat owners found their pets bleeding on their doorsteps.
After the verdicts were read out, Judge Jeremy Gold QC said: "I suggest it is only really during lockdown it has been particularly clear how much many of us who have pets rely on them for companionship and comfort.
"One can only imagine the distress that was caused to the owners of those various cats in this case at the very thought of having a knife plunged into their beloved pet."
'He was fading'
Cats named Hendrix, Tommy, Hannah, Alan, Nancy, Gizmo, Kyo, Ollie and Cosmo were killed.
In his police interview read out in court, Bouquet told officers he was "no threat to animals".
However, photos of Kyo and Tommy were found on his phone.
Tina Randall described the moment she discovered her 11-year-old cat Gideon was also injured in November 2018.
"He was fading," she said.
"I immediately thought it was a stab wound."
Gideon eventually recovered from the three-quarter inch wound, Ms Randall told the court. Vet bills for his surgery came to more than £1,600.
For months Sussex Police were stumped over the attacks but a breakthrough came when a CCTV system set up by an owner of a killed cat appeared to capture a fresh attack on camera, a court heard.
Prosecutor Rowan Jenkins said: "He made a single mistake but that was all that was needed to expose him."