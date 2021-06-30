BBC News

Goodwood Aerodrome: Light aircraft crashes near airport

Published
image captionThe light aircraft crashed near Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex

A light aircraft has crashed near an airport in West Sussex, prompting emergency services to warn people to avoid the area.

Roads have been closed near the scene of the crash, to the north of Goodwood Aerodrome. There have been no reports of casualties.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the site, near Chichester, just after 16:30 BST.

It added: "We would urge people to continue to avoid the area for the time being to allow emergency service staff to work safely."

West Sussex Highways said in a tweet that New Road in Westhampnett was closed because of the crash.

