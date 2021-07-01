Carmel Fenech: Reward of £10,000 in Crawley missing teen case
A reward of £10,000 has been offered for information on the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl in 1998.
Carmel Fenech, also known as Carmel Pendry, was reported missing from Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex.
Sussex Police say Ms Fenech, who would be 40 this week, could have been murdered.
Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to Ms Fenech's case.
She had last been seen at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court, south London, on 21 May 1998, with a man.
She did not return home, and was reported missing five weeks later.
'Left in limbo'
Detectives from Sussex Police have been focusing on the south London area, with the help of the Metropolitan Police.
Ms Fenech and her family lived on the North Peckham Estate before moving to Crawley less than a year before she disappeared.
She had many friends in that area and often visited nearby Brixton and Stockwell, but had few contacts or friends in Crawley.
Det Insp Chris Rambour said: "Although no trace of Carmel's possible whereabouts has ever been found, her disappearance has not been forgotten.
"We particularly want to identify and speak to the man who Carmel was last seen with on 21 May 1998 as he may be able to provide with information that will assist us with locating her.
"There is currently no description of him, but he clearly knew her."
Ms Fenech's mother, Deidre Fenech, said: "My family have been left in limbo.
"Not knowing what has happened to my daughter Carmel has had a devastating effect on my physical and mental health.
"A huge part of my life is empty without my daughter."