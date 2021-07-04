Memorial for Sgt Matiu Ratana: Rugby club's unsung hero
- Published
A memorial to a Met Police officer who was shot in the line of duty has been unveiled at the West Sussex rugby club where he was head coach.
Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was killed at Croydon Custody Centre in September.
A memorial silhouette of the 54-year-old was unveiled by his family on Saturday and looks out over the pitches at East Grinstead Rugby Club.
His partner, Su Bushby, said: "Matt was a role model, a mentor, a friend."
Unveiling the memorial at a private event, Ms Bushby told the gathered crowd of family and friends: "We are here to celebrate Matt's life and achievements.
"Since his death I have been overwhelmed by the respect and kindness from colleagues and players at all levels.
"Matt was a role model, a mentor, a friend, my partner," she said.
"He was so proud of everyone, and I mean everyone.
"[Matt} was thoughtful and funny and he always made sure I was ok.
"He was a very special man."
New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana, who lived in Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, was shot in the chest in a holding room at Croydon Custody Centre as he was about to search a suspect.
Louis de Zoysa, 23, has been charged with his murder.
Sgt Ratana had been at East Grinstead Rugby Club for three years and managed the colts team before becoming head coach.
He won the Unsung Hero category at BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2020 following a nomination by the club.
One of Sgt Ratana's colleagues posted a tribute on Twitter describing his former boss as "a hero".
He was my first line manager. He welcomed me into the fray and had my back. Just like at the club, made a point that everyone was welcome, no matter what creed, colour or skill set. The hero London needed but didn’t deserve.— Sergeant XL (@ConstableXL) July 3, 2021
Jeff Blackett, the president of the RFU, told the event: "Matt made a real difference to many lives. Both here at the club and in the wider community.
"We are delighted at the RFU that his legacy will continue here at East Grinstead and in the wider rugby family."