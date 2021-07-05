Milad Rouf: Psychiatric report for Brighton acid attack accused
Psychiatric reports are being prepared for a medical student who appeared in court accused of throwing acid over a young doctor.
Milad Rouf, of Newport Road, Cardiff, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The 25-year-old is accused of attacking the woman in Brighton, East Sussex, with sulphuric acid, on 20 May.
He was remanded in custody until 2 August at Lewes Crown Court, as psychiatric reports are prepared.
The victim, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.
