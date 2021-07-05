Susan Nicholson: Murdered woman failed by police, inquest rules
Police failings caused or contributed to the death of a woman killed by her partner, an inquest jury has ruled.
Susan Nicholson was murdered by Robert Trigg in 2011, five years after he killed his previous partner.
An inquest jury found Sussex Police knew or ought reasonably to have known that he posed a "real and immediate risk" to Ms Nicholson.
Jurors found reasonable measures were not taken by police to avoid her coming to harm.
Trigg was jailed in 2017 for the murder of 52-year-old Ms Nicholson, his partner at the time, and the manslaughter of his previous partner Caroline Devlin.
Both women were killed at their homes in Worthing, West Sussex, but Sussex Police initially deemed neither death suspicious.
Following Trigg's conviction, the High Court quashed the accidental death ruling in the original inquest into Ms Nicholson's death and ordered a new one.
Senior West Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield had ruled it would be a short inquest, with no witnesses questioned.
But the High Court subsequently ordered a full inquest to be held, following a campaign led by Ms Nicholson's parents, Peter and Elizabeth Skelton.
The new inquest, in Crawley, heard how police had been called to 13 domestic abuse reports involving Trigg, including five times between 2003 and 2005, when he was with another partner, Susan Holland.
In a statement following the inquest, Ms Nicholson's parents said they were "ignored and spoken down to" by Sussex Police when they pushed for further investigations into her death.
"We were treated like a nuisance and it was implied that we were lying or obsessive. It was only when we obtained a report from an experienced pathologist that Sussex Police finally listened to us.
"Even after Susan and Caroline's killer was convicted, the police's actions suggested they were not willing to listen. They opposed us in seeking this fuller inquest, without which these failings would not have been explored at all."