Lancing Ikea: Plans for new store halted over 'changing shopping habits'
- Published
Ikea has backed out of opening a new store in West Sussex, blaming changing customer habits for the decision.
The Swedish furniture giant cited the huge increase in online shopping during the pandemic as it announced it would no longer open a store at New Monks Farm, Lancing.
The chain bought the site between Brighton and Hove Albion FC training ground and Shoreham Airport in 2016.
Manager Richard Rands said: "This news may disappoint some."
He added: "Today, we are operating in an incredibly fast-changing retail environment and customer shopping habits aren't as they once were."
He said the company believes "there is great potential in Sussex" but a store is not the "optimum" way to reach customers in the area.
Instead customers can shop online, and use the home delivery service, he said.
The plans were part of a wider project for 600 homes in the area.
A spokesman for Adur District Council said it "remains committed" to the construction of these homes on the site.
The Ikea store was also set to provide 450 employment opportunities, and the council said creating jobs was a "priority".
The spokesman added: "Demand for business development opportunities in this part of the south remains extremely high... we are confident that there will be strong interest in this site from companies wanting to move here."
The land Ikea had secured will be advertised for sale as part of an open bidding process.