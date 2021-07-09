BBC News

Petworth crash: Motorcyclist killed on A272

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a Range Rover on the A272 near Petworth.

The blue Range Rover was travelling southwest through Strood Green when the crash happened at about 19:55 BST on Wednesday.

A man from Wisborough Green, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Sussex Police is appealing for information.

