Crawley stabbing: Girl, 15, admits manslaughter
A 15-year-old girl has admitted stabbing a man to death in West Sussex.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Nimroy Hendricks in Crawley in October.
She had been charged with murder, but her plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility was accepted by Bristol Crown Court at the beginning of her trial.
She has been remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.
Mr Hendricks, 24, who was known as Nim by his family and friends, died after being found in Russell Way on 27 October, with a stab wound to the chest.
Sussex Police said he and the girl were known to each other.
'Complex and tragic'
As a result of expert medical opinion, it was accepted the girl had been experiencing a "significant abnormality of mind" at the time of the stabbing, police said.
Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme said: "The death of Nimroy Hendricks is heart-breaking, and the whole circumstances of this case are both complex and tragic.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the loss.
"The acceptance of the plea for manslaughter was taken in light of all the available evidence from expert witnesses, and only after painstaking examination and discussion between counsel, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), the police and Nim's family."