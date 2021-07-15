Tunbridge Wells cyclist seeks best full English breakfast for charity
- Published
A teenager has combined a charity cycle trip with the search for the country's best full English breakfast.
Jeremy Daubeny, 19, from Tunbridge Wells in Kent, lost both parents to illness within seven months.
He has spent 57 days cycling 2,550 miles (4,100 km), blogging about his trip and some of the fried breakfasts he had along the way.
So far he has raised over £27,000 - more than 10 times his initial target, and found his favourite breakfast.
His father, Giles, died of a brain tumour in 2018, and his mother, Clare, died of motor neurone disease (MND) seven months later.
He said spending hours every day in the saddle helped him grieve as he cycled from Tunbridge Wells, along the south coast and then on to Bristol and South Wales.
"Really happy memories came flooding back," he said.
"There were times of sadness, where I'd crave to have those times again but at the end it turned to gratitude that my parents were so loving.
"It was the whole home life - everything you associate with your childhood is suddenly gone, I'm suddenly thinking 'I'm not probably going to have the loving family home again until I have it for myself one day'."
His 22-year-old sister Jessica Daubeny said: "Part of me was quite worried, but then I saw the support he was getting, and just how incredible his processing of his grief was, it made the trip just the most amazing thing, and I was so proud to be his sister."
An important part of Mr Daubney's journey has been his blog about the cooked breakfasts he enjoyed along the route.
So which one did he enjoy most?
"Ironically the winner of Tour de Full English is a little Welsh café on the Pembrokeshire coast, it's called Café Ragna, it's a really nice little café in the countryside, beautiful breakfast", he said.