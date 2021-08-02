BBC News

Hastings sewage leak: Bulverhythe pipe repairs near completion

Published
image sourceHastings Borough Council
image captionBeach huts at Bulverhythe were damaged by the sewage flood

Work to repair a burst pipe which flooded a beach with sewage is nearly completed.

The large sewage pipe burst on Wednesday at Bulverhythe beach, Hastings, East Sussex.

The beach remains closed while heavy machinery is still in use, but Southern Water said that repairs are "well advanced".

The water company also said it is working with the owners of beach huts affected by the spill.

It vowed to ensure the huts "are restored to their previous state".

