Hastings sewage leak: Swimmers at two beaches warned
Swimmers have been warned not to enter the water at two beaches near where sewage spilled into the sea.
A sewage pipe burst at Bulverhythe beach, Hastings, a week ago, prompting authorities to close the beach.
The Environment Agency has also warned beachgoers not to swim at Pelham and St Leonard's beaches.
Meanwhile, Southern Water said it the repair works had been completed and the site was now returning "back to normal".
The Environment Agency advised against swimming at the beaches, which are located within two miles from the sewage leak, because of "a risk of reduced water quality".
Bulverhythe's beachfront was flooded when the pipe burst, and raw sewage damaged beach huts.
Southern Water said owners of the beach huts affected have been contacted and have promised to ensure that the huts "are restored to their previous state".