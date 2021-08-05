James Hollett: Man denies speeding at over 200mph on M23
A man accused of speeding at 201mph on a motorway has appeared in court.
James Hollett, 40, from Horsham was arrested after footage posted online showed a driver speeding on the M23 southbound between Gatwick Airport and Crawley in West Sussex in April 2020.
Mr Hollett was charged with aggravated vehicle-taking and dangerous driving, and two further counts of dangerous driving.
He denied all charges at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Hollett is accused of taking a black Audi RS6 without its owner's consent on 26 April, and driving dangerously on the M23 while recording on a mobile phone.
He is also charged with dangerous driving near Crawley on the same day, and in Horsham in June 2019.
Mr Hollett is set to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 1 September.