Hastings sewage leak: two beaches reopen to swimmers
Advice for swimmers to avoid two beaches near where sewage spilled into the sea has ended.
A sewage pipe burst at Bulverhythe beach, Hastings, a week ago, damaging beach huts and prompting authorities to close the beach.
The Environment Agency also warned beachgoers not to swim at nearby Pelham and St Leonard's beaches.
On its website on Wednesday it declared the "pollution incident ended", despite no recent water samples being taken.
The last sample, on 27 July, was collected before the sewage leak.
However pollution risk forecasts are made every day at the beaches, the agency said on its website.
They are predictions that use rainfall or other factors to assess when there may or may not be a risk of reduced bathing water quality.
Water quality at Pelham Beach has been classed as "satisfactory", while St Leonard's is "excellent".
Bulverhythe's beachfront was flooded when the pipe burst and raw sewage damaged beach huts.
The clean-up operation continues and Southern Water said owners of the beach huts affected have been contacted. It also promised to ensure that the huts "are restored to their previous state".