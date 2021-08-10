Four teenage girls rescued from fast-flowing Lindfield river
- Published
Four teenage girls are "lucky to be alive" after swimming in a fast-flowing river, a flood rescue adviser has said.
The girls went swimming on Tuesday in the River Ouse off East Mascalls Lane, near Lindfield.
Marvin Smith, from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said one of the group was injured after heavy rain had swollen the river and increased its speed.
"This incident could so easily have ended in tragedy," he said.
'Dangerous'
Mr Smith said the girls had got separated, with three on one side of the bank and the fourth opposite.
The girl on her own had a wrist injury from where she had tried to grab hold of something to slow herself down and get out of the water.
They were all very cold when rescued, he said.
The fire service has issued a warning about the dangers of open water swimming, especially following heavy rain.
Mr Smith added: "It's incredibly dangerous.
"The heavy recent rain has swollen river levels and rapidly increased the speed of the water, making it impossible to safely swim, even in rivers people are familiar with.
"Even if water looks calm it may not be under the surface, and cold water shock is the cause of many of the deaths we sadly see each year in rivers and lakes."
He said the swell of rivers can also hide dangers, like submerged tree roots and branches, barbed wire and gates.