Brighton and Hove City Council decides to close cycle lane
- Published
A cycle lane in Brighton which is just over a year old is due to be scrapped, councillors have announced.
The Old Shoreham Road scheme is due to be removed following a decision by a sub committee of Brighton and Hove City Council's transport committee.
The cycle lane was installed in a bid to promote the use of sustainable transport.
Government grants of £270,000 for the city are now under threat, although no final decision has been taken.
Transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris has written to councils, warning them future funding could be at risk if travel schemes are closed.
The money would come from the Department for Transport's capability fund, which the city council is planning to use for cycle education in schools.
The cycle lane was opened in May 2020, but Labour and Conservative members of the council claimed it was unpopular with local residents.
A 600m section between Brighton Aquarium and West Street was removed in August 2020, after complaints from Brighton and Hove Buses about delays to services caused by increased congestion.
In November 2021 the charity Cycling UK threatened West Sussex County Council with legal action, following that council's decision to close a cycle route in Shoreham over concerns from residents about traffic congestion.