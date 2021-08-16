Milad Rouf: Medical student pleads guilty to Brighton acid attack
A man has admitted throwing sulphuric acid over a young woman.
Milad Rouf, 25, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to one count of intent to burn, maim, disable or to do grievous bodily harm to the victim at Steine Gardens in Brighton on 20 May.
Rouf, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, will be sentenced on 7 October.
The judge adjourned sentencing for probation reports to be considered as to the appropriate sentence "given the serious nature of the offence."
No plea was taken on a second charge of causing grievous bodily harm, which will lie on file.
The victim, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.
