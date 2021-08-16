Ardingly: Five hurt as car hits pedestrians by school
- Published
A child has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after several pedestrians were hit by a car.
Four other people are being treated for minor injuries after the crash in College Road, near Ardingly College, West Sussex, at about 16:30 BST.
Sussex Police said it was investigating the "ongoing matter" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said it had "a number of ambulances at the scene".
