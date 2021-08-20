Mid Sussex Marlins: Senior swim team set new world record
- Published
A team of four Sussex women, with a combined age of 280, have set a new world record for the 4x100m in their age category.
The Mid Sussex Marlins are made up of Rose Dudeney, 73, Alison Gwynn, 72, Mary Johnson, 70, and Sally Mills, 65.
The quartet beat the previous world best by 1.56 seconds, which was set by a team of Dutch swimmers in 2019.
This week swimming's international body FINA confirmed their time of 5 minutes 38.02 seconds is a new world record.
The swim took place in January 2020 during the Swim South East long course championships in Crawley.
Ms Gwynn said: "We're thrilled to have finally received official confirmation that we're world record holders. We're all lifetime swimming fanatics so it's great to be able to write our names into the swimming history books."