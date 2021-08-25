Brighton GP accused of sending fake threatening messages
A Brighton doctor who had feelings for his flatmate sent fake threatening messages in an attempt to sabotage his relationships, a court has been told.
GP Javed Saumtally, now of Ipswich, told elaborate lies in 2018, and made false reports to police, jurors heard.
The 28-year-old denies perverting the course of justice at Hove Crown Court.
Prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson said the lies were a ploy by Mr Saumtally to make his flatmate feel under threat, while pretending to act as a friend.
Mr Atkinson said that Mr Saumtally, whose deception included sending himself abusive texts and inventing a police officer, had been "motivated by his own feelings" for his male flatmate.
Ruin his life
He said the defendant set about "sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers" to his flatmate and also to himself, "no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim and to deflect attention away from him".
Jurors were told Mr Saumtally used fake messaging applications and websites.
The court heard one fake message 'received' by Mr Saumtally from a man his flatmate knew said: "I am going to ruin his life."
Further WhatsApp messages suggested a man who the flatmate was in a relationship with had been been seeing other people in Portugal - messages that were "faked", the prosecutor said.
The trial continues.