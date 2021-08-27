Crawley: Boys shot with air rifle while playing football
Two boys have been shot with an air rifle while they played football with their friends near a West Sussex primary school.
The 11 and 12-year-olds were hit in Oak Way in Crawley, near Northgate Primary School, at about 12:00 BST on Thursday.
The younger boy was hit in the arm and treated in hospital, and the 12-year-old was hit in the leg, police said.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
He is also being questioned on suspicion of firing an air weapon in public.
Sussex Police said they had seized an air rifle at a local property.
