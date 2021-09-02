Frant crash: Tributes after father and son die
A mother has paid tribute to her "loving and energetic" two-year-old son who died after a car crash.
Joshua Hoyle died on Friday, nine days after his father, Andy Hoyle, of Dartford, Kent, was killed in the crash on the A267 in Frant, East Sussex.
A 76-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation.
Sussex Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a road accident.
Joshua's mother, Trudie Hoyle, said: "Joshua was our loving and energetic boy and the centre of both mine and Andy's world.
"To have lost both of them in this way is absolutely devastating."
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
