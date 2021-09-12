Brighton Marathon organisers apologise over course that was too long
- Published
Brighton Marathon organisers have apologised to runners after it emerged the course was 568m (0.35 miles) too long.
About 12,000 participants set off from Preston Park from 09:45 BST on a course they thought was 26.2 miles.
Organisers apologised for the error and said they hoped it had not "marred the experience" for runners.
They said the marathon was a "fantastic comeback" after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
'Human error'
A spokesperson told the BBC: "The mistake was spotted after runners were on the route and therefore could not be rectified.
"The mistake was human error and we apologise sincerely to all of our marathon participants."
Brighton Marathon's statement on Twitter said: "We would like to apologise to our marathon participants that the course today has measured 568m too long.
"We are wholly disappointed that this has affected our runners and hope that it hasn't marred the experience, at what has been a fantastic comeback event after 18 months."
The event, which has taken place since 2010, begins in Preston Park, then snakes its way through the city before finishing on the seafront.
Organisers said the first man to finish was Neil McClements, with a time of 2:33:44, with Ollie Garrod coming in second and Mark Innocenti in third.
Congratulations to Neil McClements, our men's marathon winner with a time of 2:33:44.34.— Brighton Marathon Weekend (@BrightonMarathn) September 12, 2021
Ollie Garrod coming in second and Mark Innocenti in third. #BrightonHero #BrightonMarathon2021 pic.twitter.com/qX1GNvNAqd
Verity Hopkins won the women's race with a time of 2:52:11. She was followed by Amy Harris in second and Lauren Reid in third.
It is not the first time the Brighton Marathon has faced route length issues.
In 2017 runners called for refunds or discounts after organisers revealed that the half marathon had been 146m (0.09 miles) short since 2015.