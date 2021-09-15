Southwick: Police appeal after pedestrian dies in crash
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in West Sussex.
The pedestrian was struck on Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, at about 21.00 BST on 9 September.
Officers confirmed the 72-year-old woman, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sussex Police appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact them, quoting Operation Redford.
