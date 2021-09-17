Chichester: Woman, 89, dies in mobility scooter crash
A mobility scooter rider has died after being involved in a crash with a car, police said.
It happened in Broyle Road, Chichester, West Sussex, just before 09:45 BST on Thursday, after the scooter collided with a Peugeot 207.
The 89-year-old woman, who was local, died at the scene, while the 95-year-old car driver was uninjured.
Sussex Police appealed for witnesses and for any drivers who may have dash-cam footage of the crash.
