Man held after gunshots reported on Hove street

Published
image source, Eddie Mitchell
image captionArmed police searched for the suspect after gun shots were reported

A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after reports of gunshots on a city street.

First Avenue in Hove was closed and a police helicopter was called in to help with the search for the suspect at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and alarm.

No-one was harmed and it was not terrorist-related, Sussex Police said.

Ch Supt Justin Burtenshaw said: "This is a fast moving investigation and I want to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community. This is not terrorist-related."

