Woman threatened with a knife in Crawley Down burglary
- Published
A woman in her 70s has been threatened with a knife and a crowbar after finding three masked men in her home.
It happened at a house in Crawley Down, West Sussex, between 22:30 and 23:30 BST on Tuesday, the men stole a small safe and some personal jewellery.
The suspects are described as white, slim, wearing dark clothing, dark face masks and all around 5ft 5in (1.65m).
Det Sgt Mike Wyborn said the victim was shaken but unharmed and there had been "no similar reports in the area".
Sussex Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen something suspicious.
