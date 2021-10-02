Horsham: Town centre stabbing leads to three arrests
- Published
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Horsham, West Sussex.
Police said the 21-year-old was found in East Street at 01:37 BST on Saturday.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Three men, aged 19, 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.