'Oldest' Ironman from Littlehampton qualifies for World Championship
An 82-year-old woman is in training for the Ironman World Championship, after qualifying in a race in Italy.
Daphne Belt, of Littlehampton, West Sussex, started training in the gym aged 50 and now swims, cycles or runs seven days a week with her 71-year-old husband Steve.
She will compete in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Utah, United States in 2022.
"I'll carry on as long as I enjoy it," she said.
Mrs Belt qualified for the event after winning in her age group in the Ironman 70.3 Venice-Jesolo race in September.
She said she was the oldest competitor by about 20 years.
"There is nobody else in my age group."
Before she started training, Mrs Belt said she felt she had "gone downhill".
She told the BBC: "When I struck 50 it hit me like a ton of lead. I hadn't done anything [sporty] before that."
She joined a gym with Mr Belt and was persuaded to give the treadmill a try.
"A young friend came in with a triathlon magazine and my husband did one. He then decided to teach me front crawl."
The couple train and race together all around the world.
"We train most days. We swim three or four times a week and run four times. We cycle on the days we don't run."
Mrs Belt competed in the last of her 18 full Ironman races in 2006, and has gone on to become World and European champion at Olympic-distance triathlon and 70.3-mile half-Ironman races.
She said they love travelling and have competed in Spain, France, Hungary, the Netherlands and the United States.
"I recover from races quite quickly - I'm convinced that's because of the 15 years dancing I did."
Mrs Belt has been invited to race in Winsor Triathlon, which is in its 30th anniversary year.
"I've done most of them, I've hardly missed a year since it started." she said.